Source: All set for national heroes’ triple burial – herald

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa will today preside over the burial of three national heroes, Major-General (Retired) Herbert Chingono, Cde Cosmas Chiringa and war veteran Cde Elison Mupamawonde, at the National Heroes Acre, in a ceremony honouring their contributions to the liberation struggle and national service.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Permanent Secretary Ambassador Raphael Faranisi told The Herald yesterday that authorities had completed preparations for the triple burial.

“The preparations are done and everything is set for the triple burial tomorrow (today).

“The remains of the late national heroes are at the Charles Gumbo Barrack (awaiting interment),” he said.

This will be Zimbabwe’s fourth triple burial, with the previous three having been held on January 26, 2021; April 29, 2024; and January 22, 2025.

The first was when Lieutenant General (Retired) Sibusiso Moyo, Cde Joel Biggie Matiza and Major General (Retired) Paradzai Zimondi were laid to rest.

The second was for the interment of Cde Nash Nyasha Dzimiri, Brigadier General Shadreck Vezha and Cde Tsitsi Grace Jadagu.

The most recent was for Major General (Retired) Solomon Siziba, Cde Chenhamo Chakezha Chimutengwende and Ambassador John Shumba Mvundura.

Major General (Retired) Chingono, a decorated veteran of the liberation struggle, died on March 15 at his Pentland Farm home in Mazowe from diabetes related complications.

He was 68.

Born in 1958 in Rukweza village, Makoni district, Manicaland, he was educated at Nyazura Adventist Mission before joining the liberation struggle.

He crossed into Mozambique for military training and served in the Nyanga and Gandanzara operational areas. Known by his Chimurenga name, Cde Swift Chakanyuka, Maj Gen Chingono is survived by his wife, Loyse, and six children.

His remains lay in state at Charles Gumbo Barracks in Harare ahead of burial today.

Cde Cosmas Chiringa, who served as Permanent Secretary for Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution, died of heart failure on March 9 at the age of 67.

His body was brought from his rural home in Nyanga via Backshill Farm in Nyazura last week and before lying is state at Charles Gumbo Barracks.

War veteran Cde Elison Mupamawonde was born in Sohwe, Muzarabani, in 1950 and joined the liberation struggle in 1972, travelling to Zambia via Botswana.

He received training in Morogoro, Tanzania, in 1973 and in 1974 was chosen for specialised artillery training in Ukraine under the leadership of Cde Alfred Nikita Mangena.

Returning home in 1975, he took part in significant military operations during the struggle, including involvement in the February 1979 downing of an Air Rhodesia Viscount.

Crowds are set to flock to the National Heroes Acre as Zimbabwe prepares to observe its fourth ever triple burial since gaining independence.