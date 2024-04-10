Source: All set for US$1m Murambinda quarry mine commissioning –Newsday Zimbabwe

The quarry products from the mine situated about 2km from Murambinda growth point will be used for production of concrete and its dust is required for brick moulding and drainage pipe making.

PREPARATIONS for the commissioning of the US$1 million Murambinda quarry mine project are at an advanced stage with more than 80 local people employed at the site.

The Prevail Quarry Mine which is under the Prevail Group International Consortium began operations last month following a successful trial period.

In an interview recently, PGI group chairperson Paul Tungwarara said all was set for the commissioning of the plant.

“We have started production and the plant produces 120 tonnes per hour. The total investment for this quarry plant including machinery, exchange houses, offices and everything is slightly more than US$1 million.

“The machine is now running and has employed quite a number of people, general labourers, technicians, machine operators and now we have about 80 people,” Tungwarara said.

He said more people would be engaged after another facility is added to produce bricks and other building materials for civil works.

“We are going to employ more people from the community. Basically, we are empowering,” he said, adding that the clientele base was readily available.

“The customers are already there. We already have companies like Sabi Mine, the new platinum giant in Buhera. They have already visited us here for the product. Before our operations they were buying the materials from Mvuma so we will be supplying them,” he said.

Tungwarara said the company had assured families that would be affected by the project that his company had a relocation plan for them.