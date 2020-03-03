Source: AMHVoices: Civil servants want normal life, not freebies – NewsDay Zimbabwe 03 MAR, 2020

OUR political leaders’ arrogance and selfishness has become so brazen that it is easy to notice their corruption.

They own big houses, stolen farms (often more than one), flashy cars (usually several parked at their residences), go on shopping jaunts, holidays and hospital treatment abroad, wear flashy watches (an absolute must), the list is endless.

The root of the matter is that they are driven by greed and arrogance. They simply do not care about the people who they are supposed to be serving.

Because all this has been tolerated for more 40 years, it has become the “norm” and it is very unlikely that even if the government was to change, the new leaders would behave any different.

Sadly, for them, the coffers are empty, but with Zimbabwean ingenuity, they will find a way.

It is interesting to note that at last the peace-loving man on the street is beginning to show signs of getting pretty angry, but it is going to take more than letters and articles in newspapers to effect the dramatic changes necessary, in thinking and action, to make this a decent country again.

Does Finance minister Mthuli Ncube and his Information ministry counterpart Monica Mutsvangwa only think civil servants have no dreams of owning properties, and sending their loved children to decent schools which offer good education?

What the Zanu PF-led government did by opening up special tuckshops for soldiers and police officers is an insult on their intelligence. They should just normalise the environment and make is suitable for civil servants to plan their own lives, not to rely on loans for their survival.