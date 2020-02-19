Source: AMHVoices: Lest we forget about Ncube – NewsDay Zimbabwe February 18, 2020

VERY much in our memory and captured on camera, sometime back, Finance and Economic Development minister Mthuli Ncube referred to our bond notes as “bad money driving out good money” such that he wished it gone soon rather than later. He argued it had to be removed as it lacked macro-economic credibility, this then was an honest assessment before he was tutored to make some political statements.

By Kurauone Mutemaringa, Our Reader

Just recently, some reports were attributed to him to the effect that government was working on measures to force compliance on the mono-currency, which to my surprise is the same bad money despite the glossed up name change. The fact is that businesses and the ordinary people will do all they can to chase after the good money.

I wonder why Ncube now sees credibility in a currency that he so wished to go. It is undeniably clear from previous policy pronouncements that somersaulting is the benchmark of government officials. The cause of non-compliance is well-documented. They have spoken about it and, surprisingly, they take the citizens for granted by continuously coming up with conflicting policy pronouncements.

We were told that austerity measures were coming to an end in December 2019. Could the intended achievements of the austerity measures be identified in as far as the standard of living for the poor and vulnerable is concerned, that is on access to basic medical care, education and food?

Now we are hearing the authorities have introduced coupons for the purchase of roller meal supposedly to benefit the most vulnerable, yet the truth is that the entire nation is vulnerable, save for the few who are benefiting from the prevailing socio-economic chaos.

Our politicians have mastered very well the art of inflicting mental paralysis so much that there is no vibrant citizen-based checks and balances on the incumbent government. The politicians’ sole mission is to personally benefit from the chaos they would have created.

Zimbabwe’s problem has undergone a lot of magnifying glasses, the result pointing to the need for a political settlement. We would wish the media — both print and electronic — to spare us mental torture by not saying anything about dialogue. Zimbabweans have resigned themselves to fate.

At least we are surviving, relegating our citizenship status to that of being refugees in our own country and our existence and dignity to the mercy of politicians who are the only ones enjoying the comfort of Zimbabwe.