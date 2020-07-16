Source: AMHVoices: Only reforms can save Zimbabwe – NewsDay Zimbabwe

THE future is bleak with the current crop of politicians across the political divide in Zimbabwe. There is no collective national agenda on anything.

Leonard Koni, Our Reader

Even removing President Emmerson Mnangagwa is not going to resolve our national problems, not even MDC Allliance leader Nelson Chamisa can be able to do it, someone is always going to sabotage his efforts.

The MDC Alliance looks like a clone of Zanu PF. The same applies to most, if not all opposition political parties in Zimbabwe.

The leader is always right and not subject to interrogation. They are like demi-gods.

What needs changing in Zimbabwe is the “Zanufication” of our body politic.

If you examine the structures and operations of opposition parties you will be shocked at how they mimic and resemble Zanu PF.

We have solutions to our problems, firstly to sort out our political impasse. We don’t need foreigners to do this. We don’t even need to blame sanctions or some phantom enemy.

Secondly, we need to root out corruption at all levels of our society, starting at the top. There should be zero tolerance to corruption, like they do in China.

A fish stinks at the head and not at the fins. The public perception is that there is no seriousness and commitment in tackling corruption by the government. Catch and release and bring in new corrupt actors seems to be the well-choreographed script on tackling corruption.

Corruption is a cancerous disease and costs lives. Corruption kills a nation. We do not have a choice, but to fight this pandemic before it consumes us all.

Thirdly, we need to reform our State institutions. We need strong and not captured State institutions. There does not appear to be separation of power between the Executive, Legislature and the Judiciary.

Fourthly, justice must be seen, not heard, to be done always. There are grounds for some to argue that there is no rule of law in Zimbabwe, especially if one is not part of the ruling elite. There is selective application of the law.

Lastly, the government must learn to respect human rights and freedom of expression. The abduction and brutalisation of opposition parties and civic society activists must just stop.

The way Patrick Chinamasa and Victor Matemadanda speak, one is left wondering whether Zimbabwe is now a one-party totalitarian State.

No Zimbabwean is more important than the other. We have a collective responsibility to build our country, to hold our government and politicians to account. It is time we voted people into public office on merit and not on party allegiances. This is the time to stand up for what is right for us and for future generations. Wherever you are in the world, you have a role to play to bring the change which everyone is yearning for.

As long as one is a Zimbabwean, that person is a stakeholder in the country’s affairs.

Evil prevails because good men and women do nothing.

All things have been said and done, it is only reforms that can save Zimbabwe. The country cannot continue on this self-destructive path.