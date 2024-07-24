Source: Amnesty International worries over jailed CCC 78 -Newsday Zimbabwe

HUMAN rights watchdog Amnesty International (AI) says police must investigate claims that dozens of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists who were arrested at Jameson Timba’s house, were tortured.

The 78 CCC activists are being accused of attending an illegal gathering at Timba’s residence in Harare with the intent of engaging in public violence and disorderly conduct.

They were celebrating the Day of the African Child on June 16 when police disrupted the gathering.

They have been in remand prison since then with the State denying them bail based on claims that they were a flight risk and may cause further protests.

AI dismissed the charges as frivolous and challenged the authorities to unconditionally release the prisoners.

AI’s deputy regional director for East and Southern Africa, Khanyo Farisè, said the arrest and the continued detention of the 78 CCC activists was disturbing.

“It is a disturbing pattern of repression against people exercising their right of freedom to peaceful assembly and expression,” she said.

“Zimbabwean authorities must immediately and unconditionally release these opposition members and drop all charges against them.”

Farisè said authorities must uphold the country’s Constitution and observe international human rights obligations.

“These include the right to peaceful assembly, liberty and freedom from torture and other ill treatment.

“Authorities must promptly, thoroughly, impartially, independently, transparently and effectively investigate allegations that some of those arrested were tortured while in police custody.”

She called on police to bring to book those suspected to be responsible for the torture of the activists.

“Authorities must also ensure that those affected receive urgent medical attention.

“It is very important to enable societies to be able to exercise their human rights. If they are not able to exercise their right to freedom of assembly and expression, it leads to a context where people cannot meaningfully engage with those in power.”

“This makes for a context of further human rights violations,” added Farisè.”

The CCC activists claim to have been tortured after their arrest.

They will be back in court this week seeking bail.

The High Court last week upheld a decision of the lower court denying them bail.