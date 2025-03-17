Source: An unexpected setback: A social justice advocate and writer’s plea for assistance
As many of you know, my work as a social justice advocate and writer often takes me across Zimbabwe, engaging with communities, reporting on critical issues, and amplifying voices that might otherwise go unheard.
But today, I am reaching out not as an advocate for justice or writer, but as an individual in need.
Last Friday evening, while returning from my wife’s graduation ceremony, I was involved in a car accident.
The incident occurred when a vehicle overtaking another on a blind curve swerved into my lane, heading directly toward me.
At the same time, a stationary commuter minibus with a trailer was parked on the left edge of my lane.
In a split second, I instinctively veered off the road to avoid a head-on collision, but the distance was too short to stop in time.
Despite braking hard, I collided with the back of the minibus trailer, causing significant damage to the front of my car.
Thankfully, no one was seriously injured, but the damage left us without a functioning vehicle.
This car has been more than just a means of transport—it has been an essential tool in my work, helping me reach remote communities and fulfil my advocacy commitments.
More importantly, it is my family’s only means of travel, including for my elderly mother, who depends on it for her mobility.
Unfortunately, the cost of repairs is beyond my current financial means.
While I am deeply committed to my work, it has not always been financially rewarding, as many publications in Zimbabwe operate under severe constraints.
Yet, I remain driven by the passion to inform, advocate, and push for a better society.
I am therefore making an earnest appeal to anyone who may be in a position to assist.
Any contribution, no matter how small, will go a long way in helping me repair the vehicle and continue both my work and my family’s daily activities.
If you are able to help, please reach out to me directly.
I am immensely grateful for the support of my readers, followers, and fellow Zimbabweans who believe in my work.
It is in moments like these that community and solidarity truly shine.
Thank you in advance for any assistance you can offer.
- How to Reach Me:
WhatsApp or Call: +263 715 667 700 / +263 782 283 975
