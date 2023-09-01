ANC bigwig Mbalula Burns Chamisa Again- You won’t believe what he said

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) has blasted CCC leader Mr Nelson Chamisa for representing imperial and neo-colonial interests, ahead of those of his countrymen and the SADC region at large.

This comes as Mr Chamisa is refusing to concede defeat to President Mnangagwa in last week’s harmonised elections, instead opting to listen to his Western handlers who claim the elections were not free and fair.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa

President Mnangagwa emerged victorious with 52,6 percent of the vote against his closest challenger Mr Nelson Chamisa of the CCC, who garnered 44 percent.

Addressing an ANC meeting yesterday, Cde Fikile Mbalula, who is the revolutionary party’s Secretary General, said for siding with imperial powers, Mr Chamisa will never be their ally.

He said reactionaries would never lead African countries as they represent colonial interests.Cde Mbalula added that it was mind-boggling that as most countries globally were focused on establishing alternative economic orders that are not skewed in the former oppressors’ favour, Mr Chamisa was looking to further their interests.

Zanu PF, said Cde Mbalula, was the only progressive party in Zimbabwe and would forever remain the ANC’s ally.

“All these reactionaries and puppets in this continent, you will see them with their long tails everywhere,” said Cde Mbalula.

“The ANC is not a reactionary party; we might have problems with Zanu PF, but in Zimbabwe you must know what is progressive and our ally is Zanu PF and reactionaries do not want us to say that.

“Nelson Chamisa and his allies are not our allies, they do not speak our language. They are not with us in this new world order agenda of the alternative multi-polar world we want to build.”

Cde Mbalula said former liberation movements would always have each other’s back under any circumstances.

“We know how the loss of the ANC will affect the African revolution. They are with the neo-liberals and the liberal agenda in the world, and as the ANC we do not subscribe to that.

“We are anti-imperialist so any political party that perpetuates the entrenchment of neo-colonialism and imperialism is not our ally.

“Our allies can be committing blunders, including former liberation movements, but they remain our allies,” said Cde Mbalula.

Zimbabwe is reeling under unilateral economic sanctions imposed by the West, mainly the United States, since 2001.

The sanctions were invited on the country by opposition leaders including Mr Tendai Biti, as recently revealed by President Mnangagwa.

Source Herald