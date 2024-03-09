Source: And now the good news

‘Bad news is good news, good news is no news, and no news is bad news.’ I do not know who said this but it pops up on Google. I suppose it is a reflection on what ‘sells’ on the media. Bad news sells. Good news doesn’t. Maybe we can take a leaf from Google and apply it to Lent. The emphasis is on the coming struggle in Holy Week. Jesus is in the heart of it to his death. Bad news.