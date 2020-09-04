Source: Anjin key player in mining goals: Minister | The Herald

Minister Chitando

Herald Reporter

The presence of Anjin in Zimbabwe’s mining sector is in line with Government policies, which are all aimed at transforming the economy into an upper middle income society by 2030, Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando said yesterday.

This follows claims by some sections of the media that the Chinese government was involved in Anjin’s operations, which Minister Chitando said were desperate efforts designed to tarnish the good bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and China.

He said mining agreements were done after due diligence processes that protected national interests in line with policies outlined by President Mnangagwa.

“The Ministry of Mines and Mining Development has noted with concern that in the past two weeks, some sections of the media have been publishing fake news about the Chinese government being involved in Anjin’s operations,” said Minister Chitando.

“For the record, the Government of Zimbabwe is a sovereign independent State with powers to enter into agreements with other states and international players for the benefit of its people. The presence of Anjin in the mining sector is in line with the Government’s engagement and re-engagement policy, the Diamond Policy, and the Zimbabwe is Open for Business policy, which all feed into the Vision 2030.”

Minister Chitando said the ministry was shocked at attempts to implicate its officials as having confirmed that Government was forced to have Anjin invest in Zimbabwe.

The Ministry of Mines and Mining Development continues to enjoy symbiotic relationships with all investors in the whole mining value chain, including those from China.