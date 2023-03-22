Source: Another accomplice in court for assaulting ZEC officials | The Herald

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

Another accomplice in the matter involving the assault of Zimbabwe Electoral Commission officials who were on duty conducting voter education in Epworth recently appeared in court yesterday.

The first accused, Kudakwashe Damson (39) appeared in court last week and was granted $50 000 bail.

His co-accused Dennis Dausi also appeared before Harare Provincial Magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi facing similar charges of contravening the Electoral Act by obstructing ZEC proceedings.

He was also granted $50 000 bail. The matter was remanded to April 5 as the State will merge the dockets.

The State alleged that on March13, near Kubatana Primary School in Epworth, Dausi, who was in company of Damson and another who is still at large, were driving a Nissan Caravan vehicle.

Damson drove close to where ZEC officials were conducting voter education, stopped, and then together with Dausi, grabbed Alerta Madzivanyika, a female ZEC official, and kicked her behind.

They proceeded to accost Mercy Mutendedzwa and assaulted her on the neck and also tore the ZEC bib worn by Bernard Gwishiri. Damson and Dausi also ordered Tendai Matauya to remove her bib as well.

The State will seek to prove that Damson and his accomplices forced the four ZEC officials into his car and drove them to Epworth Police Station where he left them.

They then made a report to the police.