Anti-Zim demo flops dismally in Lusaka

Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri fields questions from journalists at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport yesterday. — Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke and Gibson Nyikadzino

ATTEMPTS by some elements to cause a scene through a demonstration at the just-ended 26th SADC Ministerial Committee of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation in Lusaka, Zambia, flopped as only one man turned up.

Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, who was leading the Zimbabwean delegation during the two-day meeting, said the purported demonstration was a non-event.

She also cleared the air on the threat that had been posed by some elements to disrupt the meeting and protest against the Zimbabwean delegation.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said the meeting went on well and the Zimbabwean delegation’s security was well-catered for.

“The situation that prevailed at the conference centre was very calm and peaceful. We didn’t witness any demonstration whatsoever,” she said.

“The information that we got from our own security and intelligence wing was that there was one Zimbabwean who managed to sneak into the conference centre.

“He was just by himself, but the Zambians were very alert and they quickly removed him from the conference centre. I understand he was trying to mobilise people to demonstrate, but people didn’t turn up.”

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said Zimbabwe and Zambia were working on deepening the existing bilateral relations, including preparations for the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation on Defence and Security.

She praised the two countries for their commitment to strengthen cooperation in several sectors.

The Zimbabwean delegation had an opportunity to meet with their Zambian counterparts on the sidelines of the meeting to share notes on how the two countries could enhance cooperation, said Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri, adding that Zimbabwe and Zambia are seen as twins.

Relations between the two countries, she said, date back to the days of the liberation struggle and the cooperation had grown over the years.

In a statement, Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said the two would build their relations on the existing platforms of cooperation.

“The Zimbabwean delegation and their Zambian counterparts exchanged notes to further strengthen and deepen the existing bilateral relations, including preparations for the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation on Defence and Security.

“This will build on the success already registered in the 18th Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation and the Joint Trade and Customs Committee which were held in March 2024 and May 2024 respectively. The meeting went on well. The Zimbabwe Government acknowledges the excellent bilateral relations existing between our two sister republics,” said Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri.

To underline the relations between the two countries, Zimbabwe and Zambia share critical infrastructure and resources such as the Kariba Dam, the Victoria Falls Bridge and the Victoria Falls, one of the Seven Wonders of the World.