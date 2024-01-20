Antum Naqvi: Cricket-playing pilot flying high for Zimbabwe 

Commercial airline pilot Antum Naqvi has fast become the rising star of Zimbabwean cricket and has now set his sights on soaring to the national team.

The 24-year-old hit the headlines after breaking domestic records with an unbeaten 300 in the Logan Cup for the Mid West Rhinos, external against the Matabeleland Tuskers last week.

Naqvi’s life has taken him across three continents following his birth in Brussels and a move, when he was four, to Australia where he was schooled and earnt his pilot’s license at Hartwig Flight School.

Yet he always held cricket as his first love and has put his aviation career on hold in order to achieve his sporting dreams.

“When I was growing up I loved planes, (the film) Top Gun and aeroplane shows and wanted to be a captain for one of the airlines on an Airbus A380,” he told BBC Sport Africa.

“After finishing school, I went to flying school and decided that I would have to handle my time perfectly if I wanted to execute my plans for both flying and cricket. It worked out perfectly.

“It took me about two and a half to three years to get my commercial airline license. I would fly in the mornings and do cricket training in the afternoons.

“Time management was probably the hardest bit for me. When I go back to Sydney, I try to fly as much as I can during my time off but I don’t get that much time to fly anymore.”

His decision to prioritise cricket seems to be paying off as, after only eight first-class games, Naqvi captains his side, has scored four centuries and averages 102.14 with the bat.