Aripo, Sadc join forces in intellectual property rights 

Aripo director of intellectual property David Njuguna emphasised the organisation’s commitment to bolster intellectual property rights protection and development within its member States.

THE African Regional Intellectual Property Organisation (Aripo) and the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at enhancing intellectual property rights policies in the continent.

“We aim to empower innovators and drive economic growth across the region,” he said.

Njuguna highlighted the importance of addressing the challenges faced by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in navigating the intellectual property system.

“We recognise that many SMEs struggle with the complexity and perceived inaccessibility of intellectual property protections, our goal is to simplify the process and provide professional assistance to ensure these enterprises can fully benefit from their innovations and contribute to regional development,” he said.

Sadc executive secretary Elias Magosi said the partnership between Aripo and Sadc is crucial for fostering regional development and protecting originality rights.

“This collaboration will ensure that our innovators receive the recognition and support they need to drive economic growth and maintain competitive advantage,” Magosi told NewsDay Business on the sidelines of the Sadc Industrialisation Week.

“By working together, we can streamline the processes for intellectual property protection and enhance the capacity of our member states to innovate; this will not only boost economic development but also ensure that the benefits of innovation are widely shared across the region.”

The Sadc Industrialisation Week has generated significant excitement and momentum, bringing together key stakeholders from across the region to discuss and strategise on the future of industrialisation and innovation in the region.