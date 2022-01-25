Source: Arlington Estate Developers Respond To Demolition Threats – Pindula News

The Developers of Arlington Estate have assured stakeholders that all developments in the area were done in strict adherence to relevant laws.

The developers issued a statement this Tuesday in response to utterances attributed to Harare Metropolitan Province Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Tafadzwa Muguti.

Muguti was quoted as saying that all houses and developments around the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport area, including Arlington Estate and Retreat suburb face demolition. The statement by the Developers of Arlington Estate read: