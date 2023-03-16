Source: Army officer, Zimbo aided robbers escape –Newsday Zimbabwe

Army officer, Zimbo aided robbers escape

A SOUTH African soldier and a Zimbabwean national have been arrested for allegedly attacking police and helping six-armed robbery suspects awaiting trial to escape on Monday.

Kedibone Albert Langa (38), a member of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and Thabani Sibanda (28) from Zimbabwe appeared in a Louis Trichardt court yesterday.

They were remanded in custody to March 22 this year.

Police also recovered two vehicles used to ferry the escapees – Forward Shumba, 26, Shingirai Nyandome, 32, Brilliant Sibanda, 26, Erick Sithole, 35, Moses Zambara, 32 and Alex Nkomo, 35 – from the scene.

In a statement yesterday, Limpopo Province South African Police Services (Saps) spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said one of those arrested was a brother of the escapees.

“The (Saps) Team followed up on information received about the suspects and arrested a 28-year old Zimbabwean national who is believed to be the brother of one of the escapees and a member of the South African National Defence Force aged 38,” said Mojapelo.

The two were arrested in Musina.