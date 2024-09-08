Army Roadblock For Presidential Term Extension

The report suggests that the military will leverage its institutional and hard power to thwart any attempts at altering the succession process. The NewsHawks quoted a military source on Friday as saying:

The army is clear on this issue. Very very clear. The President has to serve his constitutional second term and retire in 2028. Let’s not forget that he was not supposed to run for a second term in the first place from the military perspective. Although publicly he seems to be in agreement that he will retire in 2028, in political circles he is speaking a different language and giving different signals, clandestinely encouraging his core supporters to push for a constitutional amendment for him to stay on until 2030. That has no takers in the security forces beyond a few individuals who agree with that for self-interest. Even among the public, it is not a popular proposal.

A recent report by the local think tank Zimbabwe Democracy Institute says the military will not remain a passive observer in the processes of selecting a new leader within ZANU PF and, ultimately, in the country. Reads part of the report: