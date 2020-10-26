Arrest of Henreatta Rushwaya for smuggling gold to Dubai 

This memorandum serves to put on record the arrest of the following accused of smuggling of gold:

Complainant. State

Accused

Name Henreatta Rushwaya

Age 53 years

NR 66-031209-C-27

Res 1 Garlake Close, Gunhill, Harare

Bus Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF-President)

Cell 0771464791

Charge: C/S 182 of the Customs and Exercise Act Chapter 23:02 “SMUGGLING”

Place Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Harare

Date 26/10/20

Time 1200hrs

Quantity approximately 6kg of gold.

Value TBA

Circumstances

On 26 October 2020, infornation was received by detectives from CID MFFU Harare Airport to the effect that the accused intended to smuggle gold to Dubai through the Airport.

The detectives identified the accused as she commenced check in processes and immigration formalities. The detectives immediately alerted the Civil Aviation authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) scanner operators to thoroughly examine the accused’s bag

Gold was detected by the scanner in the accused’s bag which formed part of her hand luggage. The bag was searched in the presence of the accused by CID MFFU detectives whilst other stakeholders at the Airport witnessed the search. A total of approximately 6kg of gold whose value is yet to be determined was recovered stashed in the accused’s personal luggage in her bag.

The accused was questioned about the origin of the gold and she indicated that she obtained it from one only identified as Ali of number 32 Lanark Road, Alexandra Park, Harare. She indicated that Ali is a licenced gold buyer using the name Ali Japan 786 Private Limited. She alleged that she had been instructed by Ali to leave the gold to an unidentified person at Dubai Airport.

The accused was asked to supply export documents in respect of the gold and she failed leading to her arrest.

The recovered gold will be taken for assay to determine quantity and value. It will be lodged at Fidelity Printers and Refiners for safekeeping.

The accused will be taken to Harare Magistrate Court on 27 October 2020.

CID MFFU Harare DR refers.

Criminal Investigation Department