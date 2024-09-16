Ex-president’s son was due to appear before the Beitbridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday

BEITBRIDGE – Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe, son to late Zimbabwean ruler, Robert Mugabe has been issued an arrest warrant after failing to appear for a court hearing in Beitbridge on Monday following accusations of disorderly conduct at a roadblock in Beitbridge recently.

Mugabe also facing charges of unlawful possession of prohibited knives.

He was due to appear before Beitbridge Magistrates Court on Monday as part of the routine remand while waiting for his trial.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Mugabe failed to show up, forcing the court to issue an arrest warrant against him.

According to the state, on August 31 this year, Mugabe’s vehicle which was being driven by a South African national was stopped at Bubi security roadblock in Beitbridge.

The driver was asked to produce his passport and vehicle registration documents.

However, before the driver could comply, Mugabe handed his own passport to the police officer.

“The police officer ordered the driver to park the vehicle on the side of the road,” prosecutors allege.

The NPA alleges that Mugabe complained after the police officer requested that the driver parks the motor vehicle further off the road.

He allegedly disembarked from the vehicle and charged towards the police officer shouting, “what are you doing, you are delaying me for the fourth time. I am rushing to a wedding in Harare check my passport, don’t you know who I am.”

“During the scuffle, a small brown knife allegedly fell from his black hooded fleece jacket.”

The police recovered the knife leading to his arrest.