Astrea Justice (Zimbabwe) wins Council of Europe’s Democracy Innovation Award 

At the closing session of the 10th World Forum for Democracy, the Council of Europe announced that the winner of its 2022 Democracy Innovation Award was the Justice Code Foundation Trust (Zimbabwe) for its human rights remedy application Astrea Justice.

The Justice Code Foundation Trust uses modern and innovative ways to ensure that citizens’ rights are protected, promoted and adequately remedied.

Astrea Justice informs and educates citizens of their legal rights to administrative justice, to vote, demonstrate and petition and to equality before the law, and also of the rights of arrested persons and personal security, including what to do in the case of violation. Their application is available in three local languages: Shona, English and Ndebele.

Three initiatives out of the 40 discussed at the Forum were shortlisted for the final vote:

Mind the gap – National Museums of World Culture (Sweden)– presented at the workshop on history, awareness and the power of narrative ;

“Nouveau Type de Citoyens” movement (Benin) – presented at the workshop on civic education;

Astrea Justice – Justice Code Foundation Trust (Zimbabwe) – presented at the workshop on e-democracy.

The Forum brought together in Strasbourg 900 participants from 80 countries across the world to answer the question “Democracy: a new hope?”.