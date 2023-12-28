Source: Avoid crime during festivities: Police -Newsday Zimbabwe

Police in the Midlands province have warned people to avoid peer pressure that results in committing crimes during the festive season.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko yesterday urged residents to celebrate responsibly.

“Zimbabwe Republic Police Midlands province would like to conscientise members of the public on the need to take precautions so as not to fall victim to crime or commit crime themselves,” Mahoko said.

“People should not be carried away by antisocial behaviour associated with spirits (sic) influenced by festive season moods.”

Mahoko said people should drink responsibly, leave liquor outlets early, desist from engaging in arguments and not be in possession of dangerous weapons in public places.

He said youths should also avoid over excitement, peer pressure and experimenting with new things that can lead to increased drug and substance abuse

Mahoko urged people to report violence and suspicious activities to the police.