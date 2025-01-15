Source: Award motivates Amapiano trio –Newsday Zimbabwe

The teenage ensemble is made up of Mzingaye Khumalo (15) Mthabisi Mgcini Moyo (17) and Joseph Ndlovu (17).

AMAPIANO trio, Depression Boys, from Bulawayo have found renewed strength and motivation to create more music after winning an award for the best amapiano song.

They also won for their song Nomathemba at The Neighbour Magazine Awards held last month at Too Elegant Events in Bulawayo.

“This pushes us so that this year we release another great song since the crowd received the song with great joy and we also appreciate it with the same joy. It is currently rotating on Khulumani FM and can be streamed on YouTube although the views are not as much as we would like”, said Ndlovu, who wrote the song.

Khumalo said his family was always supportive.

“I feel excited for this award and it pushes us to work harder and create a bigger song. When I began my career in 2023 in December, I told my parents that I want to sing.They said if it’s the one thing that made me happy, then I could go ahead and do it with their support. It’s not just moral support but sometimes financial support,” Khumalo said.

Moyo says although he also got support, he is constantly reminded to balance between schoolwork and music.

“So, I usually concentrate on schoolwork and do music during my spare time,” he said.

Asked why they chose to be called Depression Boys, the trio said its music consoled depressed people.

“First we called ourselves Young Kids but we did not get much attention so we wanted a name that could make people sit up and pay attention. Besides, we always have an element of comforting depressed minds in our music,” he said.