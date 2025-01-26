Source: Balancing foundational learning and AI in Zimbabwe’s schools | The Sunday Mail

Munyaradzi Nkomo

THE theme of this year’s International Day of Education, “The Role of Education in Navigating the AI Revolution: Preserving Human Agency”, is a stark reminder of the digital divide between high- and low-income countries, as well as communities, which, if not acted upon, can lead to digital exclusion.

This theme is particularly poignant as we examine its implications considering the pervasive and rapid advancements in AI to education.

The role of education is evolving with the integration of AI, which presents both opportunities and challenges.

The United Nations, Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) AI competency framework for teachers highlights the importance of AI literacy, encompassing technical, critical and ethical understanding.

The rapid adoption of generative AI tools in high-income countries is transforming education, with students and teachers using AI to enhance learning and streamline tasks.

However, the digital divide and limited internet access in developing countries, including Zimbabwe, underscore the need to prioritise foundational literacy, numeracy and life skills to ensure the effective utilisation of AI in education.

The latest data from the International Telecommunication Union’s “Facts and Figures 2023” report indicates that internet penetration in Africa stood at 37 percent in 2023.

To realise maximum benefits of AI in education, there is a need for massive investments into internet access in schools.

For example, statistics from Giga Initiative show that approximately 31 percent of Zimbabwe’s primary and secondary schools have internet access.

In 2024, The Sunday Mail reported that the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education had connected 3 425 schools to the internet countrywide in the past few years.

These figures illustrate the need to channel more resources into connecting approximately 11 000 more schools to the internet across Zimbabwe, particularly those in rural areas.

Striking the balance between AI and foundational learning

The integration of AI in education raises critical questions about the balance between foundational skills and AI integration.

It is essential to ensure that educators and learners have foundational competencies before they can fully and meaningfully participate into this emerging technology.

As AI continues to reshape the landscape of education, eliminating learning poverty becomes an even higher priority, especially in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The African Union declared 2024 as the Year of Education under the theme “Educate an African fit for the 21st century” to address the growing issue of learning poverty, which was further worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The World Bank defines learning poverty as the proportion of children who, by the end of primary school (around age 10), cannot read and understand a brief age-appropriate text.

It is estimated that 90 percent of African children are unable to read with understanding by the age of 10.

According to the UNESCO Global Education Monitoring Report 2024, 251 million children remain out of school worldwide, and over 70 percent of 10-year-olds in low- and middle-income countries cannot read and understand a simple story.

Even when children attend school, the quality of education is often significantly inadequate. Consequently, Africa currently has the highest illiteracy rate in the world.

These staggering statistics are critical.

The integration of AI presents a tremendous opportunity to enhance learning processes and outcomes.

However, before we fully embrace AI in education, it is crucial to ensure that learners possess robust foundational literacy, numeracy and life skills.

These core competencies form the bedrock upon which advanced learning tools, including AI, can be effectively built and utilised.

Why are foundational competencies so important?

Foundational literacy enables students to read, write and comprehend effectively, fostering critical thinking, problem-solving and social-emotional development.

It helps them analyse information, question assumptions and interact empathetically.

These skills are crucial for navigating complex texts and concepts, thereby laying the groundwork for academic success.

Organisations like Education Development Trust (EDT) have been pivotal in strengthening education systems across Sub-Saharan Africa for over 30 years.

EDT’s Global South impact review for 2023-24 highlights successful initiatives such as the UK-funded TEACH (Teacher Effectiveness and Equitable Access for Children) programme, which aims to enhance teaching quality and learning outcomes in Zimbabwe.

EDT delivers a key component of TEACH, teacher professional development, which has engaged over 70 000 teachers and 5 800 school leaders, indirectly impacting approximately one million children.

The programme focuses on improving foundational literacy and numeracy skills for students, including the most marginalised.

The importance of foundational learning in the continent has also been underscored by the appointment of Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema as the Champion of Foundational Learning in Africa.

Additionally, the Zimbabwe Early Learning Policy (ZELP) mandates early childhood education from age four, aiming to boost literacy and mathematics competency by Grade 2.

This year’s commemoration of the International Day of Education is a step in the right direction. Before we can explore the role of education in navigating the AI revolution, there is need to build a strong base of foundational competences and skills. However, experience has shown that the adoption of new information communication technologies does not follow a linear process.

As such, a multi-pronged approach is required.

There is need to invest more into continuous teacher professional development.

This will empower teachers with strategies of equipping pupils with age-appropriate foundational skills.

To effectively integrate AI, educators must be equipped with the necessary skills to use AI tools to support pupil learning.

By combining foundational skills with advanced technologies, we can unlock AI’s full potential, creating a more effective, inclusive and dynamic educational landscape.

*Munyaradzi Nkomo is the communication officer for EDT in Zimbabwe.

He also oversees EDT Sub-Saharan Africa digital platforms. He writes in his own capacity.

NB The International Day of Education is held on January 24 every year.