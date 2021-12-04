Source: Banker Munatsi burial tomorrow | The Herald

Mr Douglas Munatsi

Herald Correspondent

Prominent banker and businessman Douglas Munatsi is set to be buried tomorrow at Greendale Cemetery.

He was accorded a State-assisted funeral and the Government is catering for all funeral expenses.

The family is conducting a memorial service to celebrate Munatsi’s life at Celebration Church in Borrowdale tomorrow, under strict Covid-19 regulations

The service will be aired on Facebook and the Zoom platforms.

His body is expected to lie in state today at the Munatsi family home in Mt Pleasant where mourners are gathered.

Family spokesperson Mr Teddy Gazi said Munatsi will be buried tomorrow.

“We are having a celebration service on Saturday (today) from 2.30pm to 5pm at Celebration Centre. Burial is at 11am on Sunday (tomorrow) at Greendale Cemetery,” he said.

Munatsi died early Monday morning in a mysterious inferno that authorities are still investigating.

Police have said they are keen to interview a woman believed to be among the last people to see Munatsi before his death.

He was chief executive for the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) by the time of his death.

Mourners are gathered at the Munatsi residence in Mount Pleasant.