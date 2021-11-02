Source: Banks lobby for tax regime revamp – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY MELODY CHIKONO

ZIMBABWE’S banking sector says government must extend tax payment periods to twice a year to give industries breathing space after being affected by pandemic-related headwinds.

Under current policy, companies pay taxes to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority every quarter.

But in the past 24 months, Zimbabwe has been caught up in the global scourge — the worst health crisis to confront the world in 100 years — with serious implications on consumer spending, which has affected revenues.

The Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce recently said that there had been bloodbath in domestic industries.

In its submission to the Finance ministry spelling out expectations for the 2022 National Budget, the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe (BAZ) said the terrain had shifted and government should take immediate action.

BAZ said its proposal was important given that annual inflation rate plummeted from more than 830% in July last year to about 55% in October.