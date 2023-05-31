Source: Battle lines drawn for Cowdray Park seat – #Asakhe – CITE

The Citizens’ Coalition for Change says it is ready to challenge Zanu-PF for the newly created Cowdray Park constituency in Bulawayo.

The ruling party will be represented by finance minister Mthuli Ncube while the opposition is yet to announce its candidate.

There is speculation that CCC will second former deputy prime minister Thokozani Khupe.

Speaking at the suburb during the party’s tour of voter’s roll inspection centres, Tuesday, CCC deputy spokesperson Ostallos Siziba said the residents have shown their readiness to vote for their party candidate during the upcoming election.

“The people are ecstatic. We are excited by the momentum that the people have for the alternative led by Adv Nelson Chamisa. The people are looking forward to the nominated candidate, the qualified member of parliament for CCC so that they help him/her to Parliament,” Siziba said.

“The people have sent an emphatic message to other constituencies that as Cowdray Park they are ready for change and to vote for the yellow movement. We are very happy about the momentum we observed from the tour that we have done. The assurance from the people is very overwhelming.”

Siziba said people are dejected and are rejecting ZANU-PF.

“They are unequivocal in their call for change and their commitment to change and transformation. They have made a commitment to clarity and a clarion call to all the other people that thy are going to change. Voter inspection is going well and the people are clear,” he said.

“They are happy and we are happy as a movement to get this assurance because politics is about a social contract so getting the assurance from the people, from the oppressed from the downtrodden is very important.”

Briefing members of the press after the tour, Siziba said as a party they are amazed by the urgency of the people, especially young people, for heeding to the call of the voter’s roll inspection.

“We did a marathon tour to find out the state of the voter’s roll inspection. As a movement, we are happy and excited by the number of people turning out because citizen’s urgency is important. It is a patriotic duty to inspect the voter’s roll. It is important to know where you’ll vote from and correct any anomalies,” he said.

“The number of young people turn out for this exercise is a positive step in the right direction for electoral politics. We are just saddened by the anomalies we noted for they are attempts to manipulate the voter’s roll. The voter’s roll is at the centre of having free, fair and credible elections.”