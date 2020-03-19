Source: BAZ extends licence applications deadline | The Herald

Bulawayo Bureau

The deadline for digital television and community radio licence applications has been extended to May 29.

BAZ had set March 20 as the deadline for both television and community radio station applications, while university campus radio stations were not given any deadline.

In a Press statement yesterday, BAZ chief executive Mr Obert Muganyura said they took the decision after a request from stakeholders.

“The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe wishes to advise members of the public that the deadline for submission of licence applications for the provision of Digital Television and Community Broadcasting Services has been extended from the 20th of March 2020 to the 29th of May,” he said.

“This extension is due to the request and representations that have been made to the Authority by prospective applicants and stakeholders.”

Matabeleland South province was allocated three areas, some bunched together, that will have community radio stations.

Plumtree, Empandeni, Maphosa and Ndolwane will make up one area, while the other two areas will be made up of Manama and Legion as well as Beitbridge and Shashe.

Matabeleland North Province was also allocated three areas and these are Hwange and Victoria Falls; Binga, Kamativi and Kariba and Mbembesi.