Source: ‘BAZ should collect licence fees’ –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) should take over from the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) and be solely responsible for radio and television licensing, Marondera Central legislator Caston Matewu has suggested.

Responding to a question during the belated World Press Freedom Day celebrations organised by the Zimbabwe Association of Community Radio Stations in Harare yesterday, Matewu also revealed that the issue will be tabled before Parliament for debate.

Matewu is the chairperson of the Parliamentary Portifolio Committee on Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

“I never believed that ZBC should be collecting these licence [fee]s,” he said. “It should be BAZ which collects the licence [fee]s on behalf of the State.

“So this is a conversation that is going to be happening and once the Bill comes to Parliament we are going to begin this debate. We are going to call you as well as other stakeholders to come and give us your views and share with us. So we are collecting a number of stakeholders to come to Parliament so that you can give us your views on what you think.”

In a speech read on his behalf by his deputy Omphile Marupi, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services minister Jenfan Muswere acknowledged the power of the media in shaping public opinion and driving positive change.

He said community radios had a vital role to play in raising awareness about issues affecting the society.

“I am pleased to say that the government of Zimbabwe is amending the Zimbabwe Media Commission Act and the Broadcasting Services Amendment Act,” said Muswere.

“Also, the Media Practitioners Bill is under consideration. The amendments will professionalise, allow the independence and co-regulation of the media sector and ensure growth and development of the media industry.

“We are also celebrating a major milestone achieved in the broadcasting sector, which has witnessed the operationalisation of all licensed 14 community radio stations which are broadcasting in vernacular languages.”

Muswere urged media practitioners, government officials, civil society organisations and members of the public to work together for a sustainable future.