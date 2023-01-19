Source: BCC, govt departments in joint clean-up campaign – The Southern Eye

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC), along with some government departments, the Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association and vendors have teamed up to clean up the city.

The move comes at a time when residents and other stakeholders were raising concern over garbage piling up in the city.

In a notice, BCC said the clean-up exercise focused on the central business district.

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu urged residents to exercise cleanliness and try to keep the city clean all the time.

Bulawayo Metropolitan Affairs minister Judith Ncube said: “It must now become a habit for everyone to keep their environment clean.”

Zanu PF provincial spokesperson Archbold Chiponda lauded the opposition-led Bulawayo City Council for showing political maturity.

”It really is commendable that these guys (BCC) have decided to put political differences aside. You know that the clean-environment campaign was introduced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa two years back. So now that they have chosen to put the betterment of the people first and adopt that legacy, it is something we absolutely commend,” Chiponda said.

He, however, blasted BCC for high water bills and abandoned infrastructure in the city.

Makokoba Peace Committee member Jenifer Kahoma also acussed city fathers of ignoring the overcrowding at Vulindlela Flats in Makokoba.

She said the overcrowding was a health hazard.