Source: BCC introduces 20-hour water-shedding – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY PATRICIA SIBANDA/ NKOSENTSHA KHUMALO

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has re-introduced a 20-hour water-shedding schedule in some suburbs due to excessive demand, which far exceeds supply.

Acting town clerk Sikhangele Zhou told Southern Eye that water shedding would be implemented in Magwegwe and Gwabalanda suburbs with immediate effect.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public of the introduction of a 20-hour water-shedding programme for Magwegwe West, Magwegwe North and Gwabalanda suburbs.

“This is due to high demand on the main feeder which supplies the suburbs,” Zhou said.

“The programme is with immediate effect until such a time when demand eases.

“Meanwhile, other feeder-alternatives are being explored. The targeted areas for the 20-hour water-shedding are Gwabalanda and Magwegwe North on Tuesdays and Fridays.

“Magwegwe West will experience water-shedding on Mondays and Thursdays from 7am to 5pm.”

She urged residents to use water sparingly.

In mid-December last year, Bulawayo residents hailed the local authority for temporarily suspending water-rationing for the duration of the festive season.

Meanwhile, BCC has resumed the road rehabilitation programme in ward 4 at the 6,6km stretch along Old Esigodini Road.

Ward 4 councillor Silas Chigora said the programme was delayed due to heavy rains in December last year.

“They started the roadworks two days ago.

“The road seeks to service people in Matsheumhlophe, Riverside, Manningdale, Waterford, Buena Vista and West Groove Park.”

Chigora said roads connecting Bulawayo to Gwanda would also be repaired.

He urged other councillors to provide lists of their busy roads so that they could be rehabilitated under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme.