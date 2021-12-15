Source: BCC suspends water-shedding – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY PATRICIA SIBANDA

BULAWAYO residents have hailed the local authority for temporarily suspending its water-rationing schedule for the duration of the festive season, describing the decision as well thought out.

Bulawayo City Council (BCC) at the weekend announced that the suspension would allow residents uninterrupted supply of the precious liquid.

“It shows that the city fathers are concerned about the well-being of the public.

“It is a proper move by BCC, and we are very grateful. But our wish is to have water running from our taps every day,” Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association chairperson Ambrose Sibindi said.

“BCC has always made frantic efforts to see the city getting running water every festive season even when we were experiencing drought.

“This simply shows how thoughtful they are when it comes to the residents,” he said.

Sibindi urged government to assist Zesa to sort out its power distribution challenges which have been affecting pumping of water in the city.

Deputy mayor Mlandu Ncube said the temporary lifting of the water-shedding programme was meant to give a festive cheer to the residents.

“Easing of water shedding is only going to last up to the end of the festive season.

“We will then judge from there if we should continue without water shedding or not,” Ncube said.

The city is currently under a 72-hour water shedding schedule with council laying the blame on the power outages being experienced at its pumping stations.