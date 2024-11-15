Source: BCC tests show residents exposed to contaminated water – #Asakhe – CITE

Bulawayo’s ongoing water shedding and relentless pipe bursts are not only depriving residents of consistent water access but have also led to serious water contamination, endangering public health.

The latest council minutes disclose disturbing test results from the Bulawayo City Council (BCC), revealing that over half of the water samples tested show contamination with feacal coliforms – direct indicator of feacal pollution.

Council tests revealed that 52 percent of borehole water samples and a staggering 56 percent of randomly collected samples contained feacal coliforms.

This contamination signals the presence of human and animal waste in the water supply, which poses severe health risks, including heightened susceptibility to waterborne diseases.

Recently, residents in Lobengula reported that tap water has developed a foul, sewer-like smell, underscoring a growing crisis linked to persistent sewer bursts in the area.

Their concerns point to a systemic failure, as aging infrastructure continues to rupture, allowing untreated sewage to seep into the water supply.

This contamination crisis highlights a dire public health threat in Bulawayo, with residents forced to rely on water that may be unsafe.

Areas with water samples that tested positive for feacal coliforms are Pumula North Butchery, Cresta Churchill Hotel, Mganwini School, Emganwini Shops, Godlwayo School, Ngwalongwalo School, Choppies Bellevue, Roads Yard, King George VI Home, Holiday Inn Hotel, Petra College, Waterford Shops.

“The city experienced water supply interruptions to all areas save for Central Business District and Industry due to low reservoir levels during the month. 39 institutional boreholes in high-density areas were sampled. 78 samples were collected-39 for bacteriological analysis and 39 for chemical analysis. Results for 33 of the samples were received and 17 (which is 52 percent) had unsatisfactory results,” the minutes read.

Ward 29 Councillor, Royini Sekete inquired if the city council had taken any action to protect residents in affected areas, citing that residents had to be educated about water results.

In response, the minutes stated, Senior Divisional Environmental Health Officer, Sikhanyisile Sibanda, explained that the council was working with partners in the distribution of Chlorine based products.

“Water testing was done on various testing points all over the city and the samples were taken to the Laboratory. Contamination was caused by long hours of water shedding and pipe bursts. Council was working with partners in the distribution of Chlorine based products,” the minutes read.

“Areas including Pumula, Nkulumane and Luveve had been covered. There were contaminated boreholes and the borehole Committees had been advised accordingly of their borehole status. Residents are encouraged to boil their water before consumption. Council has also received a donation from an N.G.O which wanted to install online Chlorinators next to boreholes.”