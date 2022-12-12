Source: BCC, tree ambassador in city greening project – The Southern Eye

BULAWAYO-BASED environmentalist and national tree ambassador Never Bonde has embarked on a joint venture with the local authority to promote a green city programme.

Bonde noted that 10 200 trees were required in the central business district (CBD) to improve the city’s natural beauty.

“As the national tree ambassador, I have planted and nurtured several trees at Centenary Park and other parks around the city. Bulawayo City Council (BCC)-run schools have also been among the beneficiaries of the tree-planting drive.

“We went together with BCC to assess the tree population along the streets, marking places where replacements and new planting is needed. In some areas, the council would recommend removing old trees and planting new ones. Council has given a nod to plant, nurture and maintain these donated trees,” he said. Bonde, who is also a director of non-governmental organisation Isandla Esihle/Ruoko Rwakanaka said council was supporting their programmes.

He said besides tree planting, they advocated for heft fines against offenders under environmental laws, licensing of firewood dealers and clean-up campaigns.

“We have also moved around with city council rangers on different operations against sand poachers, unregistered firewood dealers and garbage dumping in undesignated areas.

“This will save the environment from degradation and desertification while protecting residents from risks such as drowning of kids who play in pits dug by sand poachers,” he said.

The developments come at a time when Zimbabwe has joined the world in efforts to avert the effects of climate change across the globe.