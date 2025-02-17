Beitbridge community hit hard by bus crash

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

The Beitbridge community has been plunged into deep mourning after 11 residents died in last Thursday’s horror crash involving a commercial truck and an Urban Connect Bus.

The two vehicles collided head-on, killing 17 people on the spot while eight more died on admission to Beitbridge District Hospital. The Government declared the accident a national disaster and the victims will be accorded State-assisted burials.

Another 29 passengers, who sustained injuries, are admitted at the same hospital.

Yesterday, Discovery Ambulance Services were preparing to ferry those in need of specialised care to Harare.

Police have since named 21 of the 25 victims.

They are: Gwiba Kezias (51) of Stoneridge, Harare; Mudzingwa Origin (47) of Sese Village, Masvingo; Tsitsi Mukaro of Dulibadzimu, Beitbridge; Emma Mukaro of Dulibadzimu; Beitbridge, Punich Masvenhise (45) of SDP, Beitbridge; Richard Kandororo (37) of Maridale, Norton; Vincent Bvumbe (35) of Shule Shule, Beitbridge; Petronella Murungweni (26) of Mashavire, Beitbridge; Jeke Paradzai (46) of Glen Norah, Harare; Abell Rumbwere of Mashavire, Beitbridge; Melissa Jackson (21) of Warren Park, Harare; Natasha Tembo of SDP, Beitbridge; Gilbert Gwinyai Mafi of Mbare, Harare; Elizabeth Mauto (48) of Seke, Chitungwiza; Faustina Zhakata Chibamu of Budiriro 5, Harare; Mutsekwa Josphine of Dulibadzimu, Beitbridge; Mollicious Kahanda (37) of Holiday Inn, Beitbridge; Douglas Mandipira (43) of Marlborough, Harare; Angela Tembo of SDP, Beitbridge; Taziva Nyashega of Hatcliffe, Harare; and Elton Marima of Old Medium, Beitbridge.

Police have appealed to the public to help identify the remaining four victims.

Beitbridge Mayor Peter Pirato Mafuta expressed his condolences to the grieving families.

“As the Mayor of Beitbridge, I am saddened by this huge loss of members of our community. On behalf of myself, the councillors, the town clerk and the municipality, I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to the grieving families,” he said.

“I also want to wish a speedy recovery to all those who were injured during this horrific crash and are still hospitalised. At the same time, I urge public transporters to adhere to good road users and driving ethics to save lives.”

On Friday three Government Ministers joined families of the victims in a mass send off service held at Doves Funeral Parlour.

Local Government and Public Works Minister Cde Daniel Garwe, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Cde Felix Mhona and Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister of State Dr Evelyn Ndlovu also visited the site of the bus accident and the survivors receiving treatment at Beitbridge District Hospital.

So far the families have been assisted with coffins, documentation for burial, food and transportation of the bodies from Beitbridge to places of burial, he said.