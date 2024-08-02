Source: Beitbridge man up for aggravated indecent assault.. –Newsday Zimbabwe

The man is expected to appear before the Beitbridge Regional Court this week.

POLICE in Beitbridge have arrested a 51-year-old man on allegations of indecently assaulting a 17-year-old girl he was taking to school as part of his daily duties.

It is understood the complainant and the accused are neighbours at a government housing complex from where he ferried children to nearby schools every morning.

Allegations are that after dropping primary schoolchildren at around 6:45am on Tuesday this week, the man was left alone with the girl destined for a secondary school in the border town.

He, however, allegedly went past the school, while pressing the girl’s head between her legs and drove to an isolated place, where he inserted his fingers in the girl’s private parts and discovered she was menstruating.

The girl fought the man off and got injured on the mouth, had her blouse buttons got torn off and her skirt soiled.

After he allegedly released her, she poured out her ordeal to two schoolmates and one of them took pictures of her.

The girl reported the ordeal to her mother, resulting in the arrest of the man.