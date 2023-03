Source: Beitbridge records 3 suspected cholera cases –Newsday Zimbabwe

cholera outbreak

BEITBRIDGE District Hospital has reported three suspected cholera cases.

District medical officer, Linus Samhere was, however, not taking calls when contacted for comment.

Sources at Beitbridge Hospital, however, said three people reportedly tested positive for the diseases that killed more than 4 000 people across the country between 2008 and 2009.

“We have three positive cases,” said a source.