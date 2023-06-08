Belarus fire tender project on course 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo

Webester Mukwati-Herald Correspondent

With Belarus becoming an important supplier of fire fighting equipment and training, Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo has led a Zimbabwean delegation to Belarus for an appreciation tour of the emergency training programme, fire tenders and supporting fire-fighting equipment destined for supply to Harare.

He was accompanied by the chief director responsible for civil protection Mr Nathan Nkomo and representatives of local authorities.

The visit to Belarus followed that of President Mnangagwa in 2019, where the two countries explored a number of areas of cooperation including disaster and risk management. Zimbabwe took advantage of the cordial bilateral relations to procure affordable fire tenders and equipment the following year.

Procurement of the equipment was necessitated by the desire to build resilience in Zimbabwe and just to be prepared in the event of disasters.

Minister Moyo and his delegation went through some mock drills in order to appreciate how the equipment works and how effective it is in reducing and putting out fire. A users training programme will soon be held both in Zimbabwe and Belarus, on how to operate the equipment once delivered, as well as the provision of back-up and provision of adequate technical support for sustainability of the equipment.

In appreciating the cooperation, Minister Moyo said: “We developed as Zimbabwe a deep admiration, respect and camaraderie feeling about your country, the institutions and people, since our President, Dr E.D Mnangagwa visited your country as Head of State in January 2019.

“My own visit later on introduced me to issues of emergency training, which I never experienced in any country. This visit to your institution further opens doors to our future cooperation in the areas of training in emergencies.”

The delegation was also shown fire engines prepared for shipment to Zimbabwe.

At the end of the tour, Minister Moyo and his delegation visited the operational-tactical training landfill of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, where demonstrations of the work of fire equipment were held.

He also met Belarus Minister of Emergency Situations Vadim Sinyavsky, who emphasised the commitment by Belarus to supply efficient and good quality equipment.