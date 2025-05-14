Source: Belarus Offers Support To Improve Zimbabwe’s Healthcare System ⋆ Pindula News

President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the Bilateral meeting with the President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, 14 May 2025.

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has said his country is ready to help Zimbabwe develop a more comprehensive healthcare system.

He made the offer during talks with President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Minsk on 14 May 2025. He said (via BELTA):

We are ready to assist Zimbabwe in creating a comprehensive healthcare system, supplying medicines and specialised equipment to address the issue of healthcare accessibility for children, women, and the entire population of Zimbabwe. You have studied our healthcare system. As far as I know, you liked it, and you are ready to build it in Zimbabwe with our help. We are willing to assist you in this.

Zimbabwe’s public healthcare system is under serious strain, with widespread concerns over crumbling infrastructure, chronic shortages of medical supplies, and poorly paid health workers.

In a recent appeal, Youth Empowerment Minister Tinoda Machakaire publicly urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to personally visit hospitals to witness the dire conditions first-hand.

The Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA) has also sounded the alarm, saying nurses are grappling with difficult working conditions and unlivable salaries.

Many hospitals are struggling to operate without essential equipment, medicines, or enough staff, placing immense pressure on those still working within the system.

To address some of these issues, Zimbabwe has signed agreements with Belarus to strengthen medical regulatory standards and ensure access to safe and effective medicines.

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) also entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Belarus’ Republican Unitary Enterprise Centre for Examinations and Tests in Health Service (RUE-CETH), a step officials hope will improve oversight and raise standards across the country’s healthcare sector.