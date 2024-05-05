Betting manager arrested for illegal structures

Source: Betting manager arrested for illegal structures – The Standard

A manager with a betting company was dragged before Harare regional magistrate Donald Ndirowei for allegedly building an illegal structure in Chitungwiza.

Tawanda Gandiwa was remanded out of custody to July 11 on US$100  bail.

 

Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti alleged that sometime last year, Gandiwa without authorisation from Chitungwiza Municipality constructed permanent structures in Zengeza 2 .

The court heard that he built the structure without a clearance certificate, plan approval and a certificate from building inspectors.

Gandiwa is charged with violating the Model Building Laws Act of the Harare City Council.

 

The structure was turned into a betting house.

