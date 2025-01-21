Source: Big spenders will transform football: Chigowe –Newsday Zimbabwe

DYNAMOS coach Lloyd Chigowe

DYNAMOS coach Lloyd Chigowe says the arrival of new big-spending clubs in the local league is refreshing and believes that it will help revolutionalise and transform domestic football.

Big-spending Scottland and reigning league champions Simba Bhora have brought some swag into local football due to their ability to pay jaw-dropping salaries, signing on fees and other bonuses.

Newly-promoted Scottland, in particular, has shaken the league as far as rewarding of players is concerned.

Reports suggest that the Scott Sakupwanya-owned team is paying as much as US$40 000 in signing on fees, while some players are reportedly earning over US$5 000 in monthly salaries.

As a result, the club has lured the creme de la creme of the local league ahead of their debut season, including Soccer Star of the Year Walter Musona and his first and second runners-up Lynoth Chikuhwa and Khama Billiat, respectively.

Others that have joined the club include Soccer Star finalists Tymon Machope, Kingsley Mureremba and Godknows Murwira, while former goalkeeper of the year winner Nelson Chadya is now in their books as well.

They will be coached by reigning coach of the year Tonderai Ndiraya who was snapped up from Simba Bhora, the club he guided to lift the league title in only their second season.

Chigowe said the emergence of the wealthy teams is helping transform the face of local football, with players being the major beneficiaries.

“It’s healthy as it helps our boys make money, make a living,” Chigowe said.

“Local football becomes lucrative because of the emergence of those teams.”

Chigowe’s club, just like most of the league’s sides, has watched helplessly as some of their top players are snatched away.

DeMbare and fellow giants Caps United and Highlanders have been forced to feed off the crumbs, as they do not have the financial muscle to compete with the big spenders.

But Chigowe says this is not a new phenomenon and believes DeMbare will ride the storm.

“There are teams with the capital to spend at will and have signed probably more than they require. For us, we work with what is available. Dynamos have always survived against these new moneybags since time immemorial. Remember the Black Rhinos era, the Shooting Stars experiment, the Amazulu… I can go on and on. It’s in the football ecosystem. We are the yardstick of Zimbabwe football. We look forward to the challenge. It’s never going to be easy playing against star-studded sides but let’s be pragmatic… it will be 11 versus 11 when the season starts.”

While the flamboyant sides are cherry-picking the stars they want from the market, Chigowe has been forced to conduct trials to plug the gaps left in the squad after hordes of his key players ditched DeMbare for greener pastures.

At least 12 key players from last season, among them captain Frank Makarati, the Moyo twins Kelvin and Elvis, Tanaka Shandirwa, Emmanuel Ziocha, Arthur Musiiwa, Donald Mudadi, Issa Sadiki, Eli Ilunga and Sadney Urikhob, have left Dynamos.

Utility player Shadreck Nyahwa is also believed to be on his way out, so are goalkeeper Martin Mapisa and vice-captain Emmanuel Jalai.

Assistant coach Joel Luphahla left the club to replace Ndiraya at Simba Bhora.

This means Chigowe could plunge into the new season with a completely new squad.

The Harare giants will be fighting on three fronts in the upcoming season as they will also be competing in the Caf Confederations Cup, the league, as well as trying to defend their Chibuku Super Cup for the third time in a row.

So far, the club has signed Leeroy Mavhunga who was dumped by Scottland and Farai Matatu who was with LA Galaxy in the United States.

Some of notable players training with the club with the hope of signing are former Yadah defender Clive Mandivei, Tellmore Pio who was with ZPC Kariba, and Ghanaian Frank Adymang.

Meanwhile, Chigowe was yesterday appointed the club’s substantive coach. He has been working on an interim basis since August last year. The 60-year-old has impressed during the time, including defending the Chibuku Super Cup to earn himself the contract.

He took charge of 20 games in all competitions, winning 10 and drawing five and losing the same number of games.

“Dynamos Football Club is pleased to announce that Lloyd “Mablanyo” Chigowe has been appointed as the substantive head coach ahead of the 2025 season,” the club said in a statement yesterday.

Chigowe said he was ready to serve the team and help them mount a serious challenge in the league title next season.

“I have always been a broom and I’m ready to serve this great club with distinction despite the adversity of losing a number of key players,” Chigowe said. “We are working on rebuilding a formidable side that can still represent the club badge and continue the legacy of previous successful Dynamos sides.”

Dynamos chairperson Moses Maunganidze said the club is fully behind Chigowe and believes he has the capacity to build a strong team.

“We don’t doubt the confidence and trust reposed on Lloyd Chigowe will come to fruition. We trust his instincts and capability and as such we will fully support him,” Maunganidze said.

Chigowe has been given the leeway to appoint his backroom staff.