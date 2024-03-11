Source: Bikita RDC Chief Executive Officer Dies After Consuming Poison

Bikita Rural District Council (RDC) CEO Peter Chibhi has died after he reportedly took poison on Saturday.

According to The Mirror, Chibhi died around 3 AM this Monday, 11 March, at the Masvingo Provincial Hospital.

Chibhi was initially admitted at Silveira Mission Hospital on Saturday and was later transferred to Masvingo Provincial Hospital.