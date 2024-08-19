Source: BILL WATCH 27/2024
Parliament Will Not Sit This Week.
On the 25th July the National Assembly adjourned until tomorrow, but in fact it will not be sitting this week. The Assembly will merely convene for a few minutes tomorrow and then adjourn until the 3rd September.
The Senate has also adjourned until the 3rd September.
Nearer the time we will issue a Bill Watch outlining the business both Houses of Parliament will be dealing with when they resume sitting in September.
SADC Communique
The Communiqué of the 2024 Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government is on the Veritas website [link].
COMMENTS