Source: Bill Watch 39/2024 of 7th October [Budget Consultations 7-12 October]
Parliament has announced a programme of public consultations on the 2025 national budget. Four teams will tour the country receiving submissions from the public at the dates, times and venues set out below.
TEAM A
|Date
|Time
|Place
|Venue
|Monday 7th October
|11 a.m.
|Muzarabani
|Muzarabani Growth Point
|Tuesday 8th October
|10:30 a.m.
|Mt Darwin
|Mt Darwin Sports Club
|Weds 9th October
|11 a.m.
|Uzumba
|Mutawatawa Growth Point
|Thursday 10th October
|10:30 a.m.
|Mvurwi
|Mvurwi Business Centre
|Friday 11th October
|9:30 a.m.
|Marondera
|Mbuyanehanda Hall
|2:30 p.m.
|Wedza
|Kujeke Grounds
|Saturday 12th October
|10:30 a.m.
|Chikomba
|Chikomba RDC Hall
TEAM B
|Date
|Time
|Place
|Venue
|Monday 7th October
|10:30 a.m.
|Harare
|Ambassador Hotel
|Monday 7th October
|2 p.m.
|Norton
|Pakare Paye Arts Centre
|Tuesday 8th October
|10:30 a.m.
|Makonde
|Makonde Portlet
|Wed 9th October
|10:30 a.m.
|Zhombe
|Joel Business Centre
|Thursday 10th October
|10:30 a.m.
|Kwekwe
|Silobela Crossroads
|Friday 11th October
|10:30 a.m.
|Mberengwa
|Mbuyanehanda High School
TEAM C
|Date
|Time
|Place
|Venue
|Monday 7th October
|10 a.m.
|Binga
|Tinde RCZ
|2 p.m.
|Jotsholo
|Jotsholo Grounds
|Tuesday 8th October
|10:30 a.m.
|Mangwe
|Tshitshi Growth Point
|5 p.m.
|Bulawayo
|Radio in Bulawayo
|Weds 9th October
|10:30 a.m.
|Bulawayo
|Bulawayo City Hall
|2 p.m.
|Bulawayo
|Inzwananzi Primary School
|Thursday 10th October
|10:30 a.m.
|Bubi
|Thathazela Hall
|Friday 11th October
|10:30 a.m.
|Gwanda
|Gwanda-Tshithaudze Constituency Hall
TEAM D
|Date
|Time
|Place
|Venue
|Monday 7th October
|10:30 a.m.
|Makoni
|Vhengere Hall
|Tuesday 8th October
|10:30 a.m.
|Chipinge
|Grassflats
|Weds 9th October
|9:30 a.m.
|Nyika, Bikita
|PSC Training Centre, Nyika
|2 p.m.
|Masvingo
|Mucheke Hall
|Thursday 10th October
|10:30 a.m.
|Mwenezi
|Maranda Business Centre
|Friday 11th October
|10:30 a.m.
|Beitbridge
|Lutumba Growth Point
|Saturday 12th October
|9:30 a.m.
|Mvuma
|Ministry of Youth Grounds
|2:30 p.m.
|Gutu
|Maungwa Business Centre
Interested groups, organisations and the public are invited to attend these hearings, but those wearing military uniforms, signs of rank, flags, badges or political party regalia will not be admitted.
Written submissions and correspondence are welcome and should be addressed to:
The Clerk of Parliament,
P.O. Box CY 298,
Causeway, Harare
Or emailed to: clerk@parlzim.gov.zw
