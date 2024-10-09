Bill Watch 39/2024 of 7th October [Budget Consultations 7-12 October]

0

Source: Bill Watch 39/2024 of 7th October [Budget Consultations 7-12 October]

BILL WATCH 39/2024

Budget Consultations : 7th to 12th October

Parliament has announced a programme of public consultations on the 2025 national budget.  Four teams will tour the country receiving submissions from the public at the dates, times and venues set out below.

TEAM A

Date Time Place Venue
Monday 7th October 11 a.m. Muzarabani Muzarabani Growth Point
Tuesday 8th October 10:30 a.m. Mt Darwin Mt Darwin Sports Club
Weds 9th October 11 a.m. Uzumba Mutawatawa Growth Point
Thursday 10th October 10:30 a.m. Mvurwi Mvurwi Business Centre
Friday 11th October 9:30 a.m. Marondera Mbuyanehanda Hall
2:30 p.m. Wedza Kujeke Grounds
Saturday 12th October 10:30 a.m. Chikomba Chikomba RDC Hall

 

TEAM B

Date Time Place Venue
Monday 7th October 10:30 a.m. Harare Ambassador Hotel
Monday 7th October 2 p.m. Norton Pakare Paye Arts Centre
Tuesday 8th October 10:30 a.m. Makonde Makonde Portlet
Wed 9th October 10:30 a.m. Zhombe Joel Business Centre
Thursday 10th October 10:30 a.m. Kwekwe Silobela Crossroads
Friday 11th October 10:30 a.m. Mberengwa Mbuyanehanda High School

 

TEAM C

Date Time Place Venue
Monday 7th October 10 a.m. Binga Tinde RCZ
2 p.m. Jotsholo Jotsholo Grounds
Tuesday 8th October 10:30 a.m. Mangwe Tshitshi Growth Point
5 p.m. Bulawayo Radio in Bulawayo
Weds 9th October 10:30 a.m. Bulawayo Bulawayo City Hall
2 p.m. Bulawayo Inzwananzi Primary School
Thursday 10th October 10:30 a.m. Bubi Thathazela Hall
Friday 11th October 10:30 a.m. Gwanda Gwanda-Tshithaudze Constituency Hall

 

TEAM D

Date Time Place Venue
Monday 7th October 10:30 a.m. Makoni Vhengere Hall
Tuesday 8th October 10:30 a.m. Chipinge Grassflats
Weds 9th October 9:30 a.m. Nyika, Bikita PSC Training Centre, Nyika
2 p.m. Masvingo Mucheke Hall
Thursday 10th October 10:30 a.m. Mwenezi Maranda Business Centre
Friday 11th October 10:30 a.m. Beitbridge Lutumba Growth Point
Saturday 12th October 9:30 a.m. Mvuma Ministry of Youth Grounds
2:30 p.m. Gutu Maungwa Business Centre

 

Interested groups, organisations and the public are invited to attend these hearings, but those wearing military uniforms, signs of rank, flags, badges or political party regalia will not be admitted.

 

Written submissions and correspondence are welcome and should be addressed to:

The Clerk of Parliament,

P.O. Box CY 298,

Causeway, Harare

Or emailed to: clerk@parlzim.gov.zw

 

Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information supplied.

Related posts:

  1. Reinstatement of Recalled Member of Parliament
  2. The Law Abandons its Children – Again
  3. Portfolio and Thematic Committee meetings for week ending 26 September
  4. National Prosecuting Authority’s Report for 2023
  5. Slain CCC activist Mboneni’s family denied food relief
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *