[Bill-Watch] Committees Series 2/2024 [Open Portfolio Committee Meetings: Monday 29 January to Thursday 1st February

The National Assembly will resume sitting next week after its Christmas and New Year recess. The Senate will resume sitting next week, on Tuesday 6th February. All the National Assembly portfolio committees – including the Public Accounts Committee and two of its three sub-committees – will, therefore, be meeting from Monday 29th January to Thursday 1st