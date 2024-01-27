Source: [Bill-Watch] Committees Series 2/2024 [Open Portfolio Committee Meetings: Monday 29 January to Thursday 1st February
The National Assembly will resume sitting next week after its Christmas and New Year recess. The Senate will resume sitting next week, on Tuesday 6th February.
All the National Assembly portfolio committees – including the Public Accounts Committee and two of its three sub-committees – will, therefore, be meeting from Monday 29th January to Thursday 1st February.
Open meetings Only six of these meetings will be in Open Session, meaning that they will be open to attendance by members of the public but as observers only. They are listed below. Each of these meetings will be held at the New Parliament Building at Mount Hampden in the Committee Room specified in the list. Members of the public proposing to attend a meeting are informed that IDs will be required to gain entry to the New Parliament Building.
Closed meetings Other committees will also be meeting but in Closed Session. For information about the agenda of the closed meetings, please consult the Schedule of all the week’s committee meetings attached to this bulletin and also available on the Veritas website [link].
Monday 29th January at 10 am
Portfolio Committee: Mines and Mining Development
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development on the impact of mining on the environment, human and animal life..
Venue: Committee Room 5, First Floor, New Parliament Building.
Tuesday 30th January at 10 am
Portfolio Committee: Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Resettlement
Oral evidence from the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) on the state of grain reserves.
Venue: Committee Room 11, Third Floor, New Parliament Building.
Portfolio Committee: Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs on a petition from Sexual Morality for Life Empowerment (SMILE) regarding civil partnerships and age of consent to sexual relations outside marriage.
Venue: Committee Room 4, First Floor, New Parliament Building.
Tuesday 30th January at 11.30 am
Portfolio Committee: Health and Child Care
Oral evidence from Nurses’ Aides Association of Zimbabwe and the Ministry of Health and Child Care on the petition from the Nurses Association of Zimbabwe on the enactment of laws to institutionalise and regulate the operations of the Nurses’ Aides Association of Zimbabwe.
Venue: Committee Room 13, Third Floor, New Parliament Building.
Thursday 1st February at 10 am
Public Accounts Committee Sub-Committee on Central Government Accounts
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development on observations raised on the Ministry’s Accounts in the Auditor General’s Reports for the years Ended December, 31, 2021 and 2022 and progress made in the implementation of the Auditor-General’s recommendations.
Venue: Committee Room 14, Third Floor, New Parliament Building.
Public Accounts Committee Sub-Committee on Local Authorities
Oral evidence from Hwange Local Board, Hwange Rural District Council and Gweru City Council on the non-submission of financial accounts to the Auditor General.
Venue: Committee Room 15, Third Floor, New Parliament Building.
Schedule for Portfolio Committee meetings for the week ending Friday 2 February 2024
