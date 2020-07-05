Bill Watch Committees Series 22/2020 -Open Committee Meetings Monday 6 to Friday 10 July

PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 22/2020

Please note: Parliament has warned that due to current restrictions on gatherings in light of COVID 19, attendance at open committee meetings will be limited.

There will be committee meetings open to attendance by members of the public during the coming week, as listed below. All the meetings are about current issues of public interest. But we highlight two meetings, scheduled for Monday 6th July, of:

the Public Accounts Committee on the Financial Adjustments Bill which is due to hear from the Permanent Secretary for Finance and Economic Development [10 am]; the Budget, Finance and Economic Development Portfolio Committee which is due to hear from the Procurement Regulatory Authority and the Ministry of Local Government’s Civil Protection Unit on procurement during the COVID-19 pandemic, and on donations and their distribution in the era of the pandemic [2 pm].

Members of the public may attend these meetings – but as observers only, not as participants, i.e. they may observe and listen but not speak. If attending, please use the entrance to Parliament on Kwame Nkrumah Ave between 2nd and 3rd Streets. Please note that IDs must be produced. Masks and social distancing will be required.

The details given in this bulletin are based on the latest information from Parliament. But, as there are sometimes last-minute changes to the meetings schedule, persons wishing to attend should avoid disappointment by checking with the committee clerk that the meeting concerned is still on and open to the public. Parliament’s telephone numbers are Harare 2700181 and 2252940/1.

Reminder: Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw or by letter posted to the Clerk of Parliament, P.O. Box 298, Causeway, Harare or delivered at Parliament’s Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance in Harare.

Monday 6th July at 10 am

Portfolio Committee: Public Accounts

Oral evidence from the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development on the Financial Adjustments Bill.

Note: The Bill is available on the Veritas website at this link. Also available are Veritas’ critical commentary on the Bill at this link , and an extract from the Public Accounts Committee report that prompted the Bill at this link .

Venue: Committee Room 4

Monday 6th July 2020 at 2 pm

Portfolio Committee: Budget, Finance and Economic Development

Oral evidence from Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) and Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, Civil Protection Unit on procurement regulations during covid-19 pandemic, donations and their distribution in the era of the pandemic.

Venue: Senate Chamber

Tuesday 7th July 2020 at 10 am

Portfolio Committee: Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement

Oral evidence from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and

Rural Resettlement on the Ministry’s preparedness for the 2020 winter cropping season.

Venue: Senate Chamber

Thursday 9th July at 10 am

Portfolio Committee: Energy and Power Development

Oral evidence from the Ministry of Energy and Power Development and PETROTRADE on fuel supply and leakages.

Venue: Committee Room 1

Friday 10th July at 10 am

Portfolio Committee: Transport and Infrastructural Development

Oral evidence from the Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development on the petition from the Passengers Association of Zimbabwe on delays in implementation of SI 129/2015, Road Traffic (Constructions, Equipment and Use) Regulations.

Venue: Government Caucus Room

