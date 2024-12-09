Bill-Watch] Committees Series 28/2024 [9th December 2024] Committee Meeting this Week

0

There is only one open Committee meeting scheduled for this week, and it will be held tomorrow, Tuesday 10th December, as indicated below.

[9th December 2024]

Open Meeting This Week

“Open” means that the meeting will be open to attendance by members of the public, but as observers only.  Members of the public wishing to attend the meeting in the New Parliament Building will need to produce their IDs to gain entry to the Building.

Tuesday 10th December at 10:30 am

Thematic Committee on Indigenisation and Empowerment

Oral evidence from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development on mechanisms in place for the empowerment of Communal farmers during the 2024-25 agricultural season.

Venue:  Committee Room 2, first floor, New Parliament Building.

