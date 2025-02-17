Source: Bindura Man Kills “Cheating” Wife After Finding Her with Another Man
A 34-year-old man from Bindura is accused of murdering his wife after allegedly finding her with another man.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the brutal attack, which occurred at a house in Woodbooke, Chiwaridzo.
The suspect, Justice Pondani, is believed to have killed his wife, Grace Chareka, also 34, by banging her head against the wall multiple times. Police said:
Police in Bindura arrested Justice Pondani (34) for a case of murder which occurred on 12/02/25 at a house in Woodbooke, Chiwaridzo, Bindura.
The suspect attacked his wife Grace Chareka (34) by pushing her head several times against the wall after allegedly finding her with a boyfriend. The victim died on the spot.
In a separate case, Tsoanelo Sibanda (39) has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by the Bulawayo High Court for the murder of his wife, Letshani Ndlovu (38), who was seven months pregnant at the time of her death.
The court heard that on May 18, 2016, in Ntalale, Guyu, Matabeleland South, the couple engaged in a heated argument over allegations of infidelity.
In a fit of rage, Sibanda pursued Letshani and struck her twice with a stone—once on the head and once on the left ear—rendering her unconscious and bleeding.
Letshani tragically succumbed to her injuries before reaching the hospital.
