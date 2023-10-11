Source: Bird flu: Zim on high alert -Newsday Zimbabwe

Government says it is on high alert following the outbreak of bird flu in neighbouring South Africa.

In a post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information minister Jenfan Muswere said the Department of Veterinary Services had implemented several preventive measures.

“Government has activated rapid response teams. These teams are being mobilised to respond swiftly to any potential outbreaks and mitigate their impact,” he said.

“Public awareness campaigns are being conducted to educate stakeholders within the poultry industry and the general public about the urgent need to strengthen bio-security measures.”

Muswere urged poultry farmers to restrict the movement of individuals, feed, and farm equipment from other poultry facilities to minimise the risk of spreading the disease.

He also warned farmers against feeding wild birds that may visit their homesteads or farms.

“This measure is intended to reduce the chances of contact between wild birds and domestic poultry,” he said.

South Africa is currently grappling with outbreaks of two different strains of highly pathogenic avian influenza, namely H5N8 and H7N6, affecting seven of its nine provinces.

Due to the geographical proximity of Zimbabwe to its southern neighbour, the Zimbabwean government is taking proactive measures to prevent the potential spread of the avian influenza to its poultry sector.