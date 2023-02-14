Source: Biti refuses to plead | The Herald

Tendai Biti

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

LAWYER Tendai Biti yesterday refused to plead to assault charges and chose to make an application for the recusal of Harare Magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro Muchuchuti.

This came after Mrs Muchuchuti had dismissed Biti’s application for referral to the Apex Court of this matter describing it as frivolous and vexetious.

Soon after the dismissal of his application of referral of his assault case to the Apex Court, Deputy Prosecutor General Mr Micheal Reza read the charges to Biti.

Upon being asked how does he plead by the magistrate, Biti refused to say anything but instead said he wants to make an application for the magistrate’s recusal.

In his application for referral to the Apex Court, Biti blamed the ruling party Zanu PF and it’s Secretary for Finance Patrick Chinamasa for infringing his rights.

He also blamed The Herald, Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga, Secretary for Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana for also infringing his constitutional rights from the day he was arrested till now.

Biti is facing charges of manhandling a Zimbabwean Investor Mrs Tatiana Aleshina at the magistrates court.