Source: Biti’s assault case continues -Newsday Zimbabwe

File pic: Tendai Biti

A case in which opposition legislator Tendai Biti who is accused of verbally assaulting Tatiana Aleshina at the Harare magistrates court continued yesterday with the State saying he was making irrelevant submissions.

Biti yesterday turned on the complainant saying she was influencing decisions in his matter.

He is arguing that his constitutional rights were being infringed, and that several of his rights were violated in the matter.

Yesterday, Biti road construction project into the matter saying a contract signed between Augur Investment and the City of Harare was poorly negotiated.

But Prosecutor Michael Reza objected saying he was bringing irrelevant issues in his assault trial.

“Your worship Augur Investment is not involved in this assault case therefore its agreement with the City of Harare has nothing to do with this assault case,” said Reza.

Harare magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti concurred with the State and advised Biti to submit issues which are relevant to the case.